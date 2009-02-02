Marvel Excerpts: The Times & Life of Lucas Bishop #1

Here is a 7-page excerpt from The Times & Life of Lucas Bishop #1, written by Duane Swierczynski and pencilled by Larry Stroman. The Times & Life of Lucas Bishop #1 officially hits the stands this Wednesday. In the meantime, enjoy our sneak peek!
