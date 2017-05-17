Tor.com

Worldbreaker Saga

Empire Ascendant

Mon Sep 7, 2015 12:00pm
3 Favorites [+]
|| Every two thousand years, the dark star Oma appears in the sky, bringing with it a tide of death and destruction. In this devastating sequel to THE MIRROR EMPIRE, Kameron Hurley transports us back to a land of blood mages and sentient plants, dark magic, and warfare on a scale that spans worlds.

