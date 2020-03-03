Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
World Science Fiction Convention
Latest Posts
- Andrew Liptak CoNZealand Announces Scholarship for Marginalized Fans 17 hours ago
- Em Nordling Local Queer Witch Learns a Thing or Two: When We Were Magic by Sarah Gailey 18 hours ago
- Sweepstakes Docile Hardcover Sweepstakes! 18 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak Beyond Solaris: New Editions Explore the Many Facets of SF Icon Stanislaw Lem 18 hours ago
- Chris Kluwe Five Books About Games and Life 19 hours ago
- Leah Schnelbach The Quiet Hero’s Journey: Processing Trauma in Fantasy 20 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket The Magicians’ Fifth Season Will Be Its Last 21 hours ago
New in Series
- Five Books About Games and Life
- The Gideon the Ninth Reread: Chapters 13 and 14
- Looking Back on Ten Years of Queering SFF, From 2010 to 2020
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Cathexis”
- Lovecraftian Reread: Henry Kuttner’s “The Graveyard Rats”
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred Seventeen
- “Too Old for Narnia”: Belief, Fandom, and the End of Wonder
Recent Comments
- cauda pavonis on Five Books About Games and Life 1 min ago
- javiergzz on Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred Seventeen 2 mins ago
- Nameless on Beyond Solaris: New Editions Explore the Many Facets of SF Icon Stanislaw Lem 15 mins ago
- BillReynolds on Five SFF Novels Set in the Much-Maligned City of Toronto 58 mins ago
- cecrow on Five Books About Games and Life 1 hour ago
- Sproc on 10 Details You Might Miss in Good Omens if You Haven’t Read the Book 2 hours ago
- Booksnhorses on The Gideon the Ninth Reread: Chapters 13 and 14 3 hours ago
- cap-mjb on Doctor Who Takes a Deep Dive Into Gallifrey’s History in “The Timeless Children” 4 hours ago
- JanaJansen on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Cathexis” 5 hours ago
- Jenny Islander on Hopepunk and the New Science of Stress 6 hours ago