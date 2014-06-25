Tor.com

Wisp of a Thing

Wisp of a Thing (Excerpt)

Wed May 1, 2013
, || Touched by a very public tragedy, musician Rob Quillen comes to Cloud County, Tennessee, in search of a song that might ease his aching heart. All he knows of the mysterious and reclusive Tufa is what he has read on the they are an enigmatic clan of swarthy, black-haired mountain people whose historical roots are lost in myth and controversy.

