Innsmouth Legacy Sweepstakes! The second book in Ruthanna Emrys’ Innsmouth Legacy series, Deep Roots, is out today from Tor.com—and to celebrate, we want to send you a galley of the book, along with a copy of Winter Tide!

Deep Roots Audio Excerpt Audio. Aphra Marsh must repopulate Innsmouth or risk seeing it torn down by greedy developers, but as she searches she discovers that people have been going missing. She will have to unravel the mystery, or risk seeing her way of life slip away.

Innsmouth Legacy: “The Litany of Earth” The state took Aphra away from Innsmouth. They took her history, her home, her family, her god. They tried to take the sea. Now, years later, when she is just beginning to rebuild a life, an agent of that government intrudes on her life again, with an offer she wishes she could refuse. “The Litany of Earth” is a dark fantasy story inspired by the Lovecraft mythos.