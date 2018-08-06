Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Winnie the Pooh
The Story of a Bear of Very Little Brain
The SFF Toys That Stole Our Hearts
Hunting for Honey in the Franchise: Disney’s Winnie the Pooh (2011)
A Bear of Very Little Brain But a Lot of Money: Disney’s The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
A Bear with Little Brain: Winnie-the-Pooh and The House at Pooh Corner
Toys Are People, Too
Billy Moon (Excerpt)
Fantasy, Historical || Billy Moon was Christopher Robin Milne, the son of A. A. Milne, the world-famous author of Winnie the Pooh and other beloved children's classics. Billy's life was no fairy-tale, though. Being the son of a famous author meant being ignored and even mistreated by famous parents; he had to make his own way in the world, define himself, and reconcile his self-image with the image of him known to millions of children. A veteran of World War II, a husband and father, he is jolted out of midlife ennui when a French college student revolutionary asks him to come to the chaos of Paris in revolt. Against a backdrop of the apocalyptic student protests and general strike that forced France to a standstill that spring, Milne's new French friend is a wild card, able to experience alternate realities of the past and present. Through him, Milne's life is illuminated and transformed, as are the world-altering events of that year.