Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
When Chocolate Goes Scary: Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
Mari Ness
Thu Mar 21, 2013 2:00pmFavorite This
Latest Posts
- Andrew Liptak Watch the New Trailer From For All Mankind, Ron Moore’s Tale of an Alternate Space Race 5 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket “Stormlight Archive Characters as Vines” Is All You Really Need to Know About the Series 6 hours ago
- Tor.com All the New Genre-Bending Books Coming out in October! 6 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket 9 SFF Duos That Bring Out the Best (and Worst) in Each Other 7 hours ago
- James Davis Nicoll 5 Atomic War Films That Are Fun for the Whole Family 9 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket French Fantasy Trilogy Ewilan’s Quest Is Being Turned Into an Animated Series 9 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak Kevin Feige is Developing a Star Wars Film and It Better Be Rogue Squadron 10 hours ago
New in Series
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter Ninety-Eight
- Is There Such a Thing as Too Goth? — Everil Worrell’s “The Canal”
- 5 Wonderous Wonderlands and the Lasting Impact of Lewis Carroll
- Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 64 and 65
- Review: The Future of Another Timeline by Annalee Newitz
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 5)
- Higher, Further, Faster — Captain Marvel
Recent Comments
- RishaBree on Five Books About Surprisingly Supernatural Teens 5 mins ago
- goddessimho on Oathbringer Reread: Chapter Ninety-Eight 44 mins ago
- Jonathan Crowe on Where Do Fantasy Maps Come From? 56 mins ago
- kareni on Five SFF Books Written Collaboratively 1 hour ago
- tbgh on “Stormlight Archive Characters as Vines” Is All You Really Need to Know About the Series 1 hour ago
- kareni on How Do You Visualize Stories? 1 hour ago
- JimT on Five Wheel of Time Fan Podcasts to Plug Into 1 hour ago
- Jobi-Wan on 6 SFF Restaurants and Bars We Want to Visit 2 hours ago
- Joel Fritz on Five Books About Surprisingly Supernatural Teens 2 hours ago
- Oliver on Brandon Sanderson on Robert Jordan Creating a Foundational Model for Writing Epic Fantasy 3 hours ago