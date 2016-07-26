Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Willow Palecek
City of Wolves Sweepstakes!
We want to send you a galley copy of Willow Palecek’s City of Wolves, available July 26th from Tor.com Publishing! Alexander Drake, Investigator for Hire, doesn’t like working for the Nobility, and doesn’t prefer to take jobs from strange men who accost him in alleyways. A combination of hired muscle and ready silver have a way of changing a man’s mind.
City of Wolves
Urban Fantasy || Alexander Drake, Investigator for Hire, doesn’t like working for the Nobility -- but a lord has been killed, his body found covered in bite marks. Even worse, the late lord’s will is missing, and not everyone wants Drake to find it.
Supernatural Investigations Prize Pack Sweepstakes!
