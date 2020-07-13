Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
William Nicholson
Latest Posts
- Judith Tarr Writing Horses: Caring for Horses in Summer 12 hours ago
- Kathleen Jennings Read an Excerpt From Kathleen Jennings’ Flyaway 13 hours ago
- Paul Weimer Fantastic North American Geographies: Emily B Martin’s Sunshield 14 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Oh Sh*t, It’s The Bad Batch, and They’re Coming to Disney+ 14 hours ago
- Keith R.A. DeCandido Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Sacred Ground” 14 hours ago
- Noah Berlatsky Evil Dead II: The Deadites Are Right 15 hours ago
- Emmet Asher-Perrin The Old Guard Proves You Don’t Need Marvel Money to Make Superhero Magic 16 hours ago
New in Series
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Sacred Ground”
- Read To Sleep in a Sea of Stars by Christopher Paolini: Chapter 5: “Madness”
- Five Books in Which Magic Comes at a Price
- Terry Pratchett Book Club: The Colour of Magic, Part IV
- Journalism More Yellow Than Most: Silvia Moreno-Garcia’s “Flash Frame”
- Review: Girl, Serpent, Thorn by Melissa Bashardoust
- Who We Fight Against: The Silver Chair and Knowing Your Enemies
Recent Comments
- tim Rowledge on The Night Soil Salvagers 1 hour ago
- CruelSadist on Brandon Sanderson Has Finished the Final Draft of Rhythm of War 2 hours ago
- garethwilson on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Sacred Ground” 2 hours ago
- Jan the Alan Fan on Five Books in Which Magic Comes at a Price 2 hours ago
- AeronaGreenjoy on Juice Like Wounds 4 hours ago
- Mindlantern on Brandon Sanderson Has Finished the Final Draft of Rhythm of War 4 hours ago
- F.A.R. on The Necessary Arthur 4 hours ago
- wlewisiii on Star Trek: Lower Deck’s First Trailer Shows off the Comedic Side of Starfleet 5 hours ago
- wlewisiii on Star Trek: Lower Decks Really Does Look Like Rick and Morty 5 hours ago
- Sunspear on To Create Is To Live Forever: Jo Walton’s Or What You Will 5 hours ago