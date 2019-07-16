Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

William Morrow

The Fireman Sweepstakes!

Tue May 10, 2016 2:30pm
Favorite This
We want to send you a copy of Joe Hill’s The Fireman, available May 17th from William Morrow! No one knows exactly when it began or where it originated. A terrifying new plague is spreading like wildfire across the country, striking cities one by one: Boston, Detroit, Seattle. The doctors call it Draco Incendia Trychophyton. To everyone else it’s Dragonscale, a highly contagious, deadly spore that marks its hosts with beautiful black and gold marks across their bodies—before causing them to burst into flames. Millions are infected; blazes erupt everywhere. There is no antidote. No one is safe.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.