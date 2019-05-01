Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Will Staehle
Revealing Sarah Gailey’s Debut Novel Magic for Liars
Revealing S. A. Chakraborty’s The Kingdom of Copper
Rage and Radioactivity: Revealing Brooke Bolander’s The Only Harmless Great Thing
Magic and Mathematics: Revealing Mandelbrot the Magnificent
Escher Meets Noir: Revealing Jeff Noon’s A Man of Shadows
The Future of Democracy is About to Implode: Revealing the Cover for Malka Older’s Null States
This Morning in Publishing: January 11, 2017
Check Out the Covers for Adam Christopher’s Upcoming Ray Electromatic Books!
Revealing the Cover for Cory Doctorow’s Walkaway
Check Out the Cover for V.E. Schwab’s A Conjuring of Light
Check Out the Cover Art for Tor.com’s Spring and Summer Titles
Warren the 13th and the All-Seeing Eye Sweepstakes!
We want to send you a copy of Tania del Rio and Will Staehle’s Warren the 13th and the All-Seeing Eye, available now from Quirk Books! Meet Warren the 13th, a cursed 12-year-old Victorian bellhop who’s terribly unlucky ... yet perpetually optimistic, hard-working, and curious.
The Custodian of Marvels Excerpt and Cover Reveal
Steampunk || In hiding and being hounded by the Duke of Northhampton, Elizabeth Barnabus puts her trust in the dangerous John Farthing, agent of the dreaded Patent Office.