Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Will McIntosh

Faller Sweepstakes!

Mon Oct 3, 2016 2:30pm
Favorite This
We want to send you a copy of Will McIntosh’s Faller, available October 25th from Tor Books! Day One: No one can remember anything—who they are, family and friends, or even how to read. Reality has fragmented and Earth consists of an islands of rock floating in an endless sky. Food, water, electricity—gone, except for what people can find, and they can't find much.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.