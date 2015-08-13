Wilde Stories 2015 Sweepstakes

Wilde Stories showcases the previous year's best offerings in short gay fantasy, horror, weird, and science fiction. This volume offers readers the secret missives of Roman emperors, an ungrateful ghost haunting her father's lover, werewolves, possible vampires, and more tales of the strange and eerie blended with bit of loss and passion. Editor Steve Berman has been collecting the finest stories in the field for nearly a decade. Contributors include Paul Tremblay, Craig Laurance Gidney, and Tor.com's own Katharine Duckett!