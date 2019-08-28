Wild Cards on Tor.com The City That Never Sleeps A Wild Cards story. All a hit man wants can be as simple as a bottle of bourbon and a time to dream, but when you're Spector, the work never ends.

Wild Cards on Tor.com Long is the Way A Wild Cards story. Zoe Harris is a marked woman: in hiding for decades because of her connection to a terrorist attack on Jerusalem almost twenty years ago. One determined reporter, Jonathan Hive, stumbles upon a lead that takes him to the south of France to discover the truth.

Wild Cards on Tor.com How to Move Spheres and Influence People A Wild Cards story. An outcast learns how fit in at her school...

Wild Cards on Tor.com Fitting In A Wild Cards story. A failed contestant of the superhero reality TV show, American Hero, Robin Ruttiger now works as a high school guidance counselor to reluctant students. Things change, however, when a favorite bakery in Jokertown becomes a target of vandalism, and Robin realizes he can play the hero after all.