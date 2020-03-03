Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
When We Were Magic
When We Were Magic Sweepstakes!
Sweepstakes
Mon Mar 2, 2020 2:30pm2 Favorites [+]
When We Were Magic is a moving, darkly funny novel about six teens whose magic goes wildly awry from Magic for Liars author Sarah Gailey, who Chuck Wendig calls an “author to watch” — and we want to send you a copy!
Latest Posts
- Natalie Zutter Twelve SFF Stories Told From Second-Person Perspective 27 mins ago
- Stubby the Rocket Epix Adaptation of Stephen King’s Jerusalem’s Lot to Feature Emily Hampshire and Adrien Brody as Leads 29 mins ago
- Jo Walton Jo Walton’s Reading List: February 2020 1 hour ago
- Andrew Liptak CoNZealand Announces Scholarship for Marginalized Fans 18 hours ago
- Em Nordling Local Queer Witch Learns a Thing or Two: When We Were Magic by Sarah Gailey 19 hours ago
- Sweepstakes Docile Hardcover Sweepstakes! 20 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak Beyond Solaris: New Editions Explore the Many Facets of SF Icon Stanislaw Lem 20 hours ago
New in Series
- Five Books About Games and Life
- The Gideon the Ninth Reread: Chapters 13 and 14
- Looking Back on Ten Years of Queering SFF, From 2010 to 2020
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Cathexis”
- Lovecraftian Reread: Henry Kuttner’s “The Graveyard Rats”
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred Seventeen
- “Too Old for Narnia”: Belief, Fandom, and the End of Wonder
Recent Comments
- JanaJansen on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Cathexis” 1 min ago
- hoopmanjh on Twelve SFF Stories Told From Second-Person Perspective 4 mins ago
- digenis on Jo Walton’s Reading List: February 2020 4 mins ago
- ED on The Invisible Man’s Feminist Wish Fulfillment Feels Hollow 5 mins ago
- cecrow on Beyond Solaris: New Editions Explore the Many Facets of SF Icon Stanislaw Lem 16 mins ago
- lakesidey on Doctor Who Takes a Deep Dive Into Gallifrey’s History in “The Timeless Children” 17 mins ago
- piratet on The Magicians’ Fifth Season Will Be Its Last 18 mins ago
- joelfinkle on Jo Walton’s Reading List: February 2020 20 mins ago
- ChristopherLBennett on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Cathexis” 27 mins ago
- Ashgrove on Beyond Solaris: New Editions Explore the Many Facets of SF Icon Stanislaw Lem 41 mins ago