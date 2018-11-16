Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

western

The Bands of Mourning: Chapter Six

Mon Jan 18, 2016 9:00am
Favorite This
, || Waxillium Ladrian is recruited to travel south to the city of New Seran to investigate The Bands of Mourning--the mythical metalminds said to have once belonged to the Lord Ruler. Along the way he discovers hints that point to the true goals of his uncle Edwarn and the shadowy organization known as The Set.

The Bands of Mourning: Chapter Five

Mon Jan 11, 2016 9:00am
Favorite This
, || Waxillium Ladrian is recruited to travel south to the city of New Seran to investigate The Bands of Mourning--the mythical metalminds said to have once belonged to the Lord Ruler. Along the way he discovers hints that point to the true goals of his uncle Edwarn and the shadowy organization known as The Set.

The Bands of Mourning: Chapter Four

Mon Jan 4, 2016 9:00am
4 Favorites [+]
, || Waxillium Ladrian is recruited to travel south to the city of New Seran to investigate The Bands of Mourning--the mythical metalminds said to have once belonged to the Lord Ruler. Along the way he discovers hints that point to the true goals of his uncle Edwarn and the shadowy organization known as The Set.

The Bands of Mourning: Chapter Two

Mon Dec 14, 2015 9:00am
6 Favorites [+]
, || Waxillium Ladrian is recruited to travel south to the city of New Seran to investigate The Bands of Mourning--the mythical metalminds said to have once belonged to the Lord Ruler. Along the way he discovers hints that point to the true goals of his uncle Edwarn and the shadowy organization known as The Set.

The Bands of Mourning: Chapter One

Mon Dec 7, 2015 11:00am
3 Favorites [+]
, || Waxillium Ladrian is recruited to travel south to the city of New Seran to investigate The Bands of Mourning--the mythical metalminds said to have once belonged to the Lord Ruler. Along the way he discovers hints that point to the true goals of his uncle Edwarn and the shadowy organization known as The Set.

Shadows of Self: Chapter Six

Mon Sep 28, 2015 10:00am
2 Favorites [+]
, || Shadows of Self shows Mistborn's society evolving as technology and magic mix, the economy grows, democracy contends with corruption, and religion becomes a growing cultural force, with four faiths competing for converts. This bustling, optimistic, but still shaky society now faces its first instance of terrorism, crimes intended to stir up labor strife and religious conflict. Wax and Wayne, assisted by the lovely, brilliant Marasi, must unravel the conspiracy before civil strife stops Scadrial's progress in its tracks.

Shadows of Self: Chapter Five

Mon Sep 21, 2015 10:00am
2 Favorites [+]
, || Shadows of Self shows Mistborn's society evolving as technology and magic mix, the economy grows, democracy contends with corruption, and religion becomes a growing cultural force, with four faiths competing for converts. This bustling, optimistic, but still shaky society now faces its first instance of terrorism, crimes intended to stir up labor strife and religious conflict. Wax and Wayne, assisted by the lovely, brilliant Marasi, must unravel the conspiracy before civil strife stops Scadrial's progress in its tracks.

Shadows of Self: Chapter Four

Mon Sep 14, 2015 9:00am
1 Favorite [+]
, || Shadows of Self shows Mistborn's society evolving as technology and magic mix, the economy grows, democracy contends with corruption, and religion becomes a growing cultural force, with four faiths competing for converts. This bustling, optimistic, but still shaky society now faces its first instance of terrorism, crimes intended to stir up labor strife and religious conflict. Wax and Wayne, assisted by the lovely, brilliant Marasi, must unravel the conspiracy before civil strife stops Scadrial's progress in its tracks.

Shadows of Self: Chapter Three

Mon Sep 7, 2015 9:00am
2 Favorites [+]
, || Shadows of Self shows Mistborn's society evolving as technology and magic mix, the economy grows, democracy contends with corruption, and religion becomes a growing cultural force, with four faiths competing for converts. This bustling, optimistic, but still shaky society now faces its first instance of terrorism, crimes intended to stir up labor strife and religious conflict. Wax and Wayne, assisted by the lovely, brilliant Marasi, must unravel the conspiracy before civil strife stops Scadrial's progress in its tracks.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.