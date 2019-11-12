Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Werner Herzog
Latest Posts
- Stubby the Rocket Infamous Han-Greedo Showdown Has Been Recut (Again) for Disney+ 9 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Doctor Sleep Sequel Hallorann Already in Development, But May Not Make the Big Screen 10 hours ago
- Malka Older “A Diary From the Future” — Read an Excerpt from Malka Older’s …and Other Disasters 11 hours ago
- Sweepstakes Remembrance Sweepstakes! 12 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Serial Box Is Launching Three New SFF Mystery Series — Get a Sneak Peek at Gods & Lies by Elizabeth Vail! 12 hours ago
- Martin Cahill Worth Fighting For: The Killing Light by Myke Cole 12 hours ago
- Emily Asher-Perrin The Mandalorian “Chapter 1” Gives Clues to the Empire’s Atrocities After Their Defeat 13 hours ago
New in Series
- Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 70 and 71
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 10)
- 5 Stories Where Nature Does Its Best to Kill You
- You Will Believe a Hello Kitty! Pez Dispenser Can Fly — Ant-Man & The Wasp
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred Four
- Party Like It’s 1899: Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Masque of the Red Death”
- Review: Call Down the Hawk by Maggie Stiefvater
Recent Comments
- zazaray on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Rewatch: “Through the Looking Glass” 23 mins ago
- laura118b on The Mandalorian “Chapter 1” Gives Clues to the Empire’s Atrocities After Their Defeat 1 hour ago
- markmaverik on Infamous Han-Greedo Showdown Has Been Recut (Again) for Disney+ 1 hour ago
- LKW on Star Trek The Original Series Rewatch: “Metamorphosis” 2 hours ago
- krad on Infamous Han-Greedo Showdown Has Been Recut (Again) for Disney+ 2 hours ago
- laura118b on Infamous Han-Greedo Showdown Has Been Recut (Again) for Disney+ 2 hours ago
- SunlessNick on A Little Dark Reading: Margaret Irwin’s “The Book” 2 hours ago
- krad on The Mandalorian “Chapter 1” Gives Clues to the Empire’s Atrocities After Their Defeat 2 hours ago
- BillReynolds on A Modern Fairy Tale: Nina Allan’s The Dollmaker 3 hours ago
- BillReynolds on 5 Books About War and Military Culture 3 hours ago