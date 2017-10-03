Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
Shirley Jackson’s Haunted Houses and Haunted Psyches
Poor Strangers: We Have Always Lived in the Castle and White is for Witching
Shirley Jackson Prize Pack Sweepstakes!
December 14, 2016 marks the 100th anniversary of Shirley Jackson’s birth. To celebrate, we’re taking a look at some of her most memorable novels and short fiction—and we're sending one lucky winner a prize pack of five Jackson books!