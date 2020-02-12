Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
War of the Planet of the Apes
Latest Posts
- Anne M. Pillsworth and Ruthanna Emrys Every Squamous Family Is Squamous in Their Own Way: Nadia Bulkin’s “Violet is the Color of Your Energy” 10 hours ago
- Alaya Dawn Johnson Read the First Two Chapters of Alaya Dawn Johnson’s Trouble the Saints 11 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak Rick Moranis Will Come Out of Retirement For a Sequel to Honey I Shrunk the Kids 11 hours ago
- Joel Cunningham A Xenobiologist Finds Herself in a Sticky Situation in the First Look at Christopher Paolini’s To Sleep in a Sea of Stars 12 hours ago
- Mary Retta Devotion and Friendship in Kim Smejkal’s Ink in the Blood 12 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak HarperVoyager Acquires New Fantasy Trilogy From Godblind Author Anna Stephens 13 hours ago
- Alvaro Zinos-Amaro Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Reread — Unity 13 hours ago
New in Series
- Lovecraftian Reread: Nadia Bulkin’s “Violet is the Color of Your Energy”
- Sleeps With Monsters: Queer and Angry and Not Ashamed
- Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 85 and 86
- Five Recent Novels About Climate Catastrophe
- The Gideon the Ninth Reread: Chapters 7 and 8
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 19)
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Eye of the Needle”
Recent Comments
- Chris on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Reread — Rising Son 1 min ago
- JanaJansen on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “The Cloud” 4 mins ago
- JanaJansen on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Eye of the Needle” 38 mins ago
- krad on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Eye of the Needle” 1 hour ago
- krad on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Reread — Unity 1 hour ago
- SaraB on Five Recent Novels About Climate Catastrophe 2 hours ago
- jcmnyu on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Eye of the Needle” 2 hours ago
- GarretH on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Eye of the Needle” 2 hours ago
- Ellie on Reading the Wheel of Time: Why Don’t the Aiel Use Swords, and Other Mysteries in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 19) 3 hours ago
- marc riede on The First Teaser For Netflix’s The Letter for the King Looks an Awful Lot Like Lord of the Rings 3 hours ago