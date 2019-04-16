Tor.com

Prize Pairs: Cory Doctorow & Laurie Penny Sweepstakes!

Thu Nov 3, 2016 2:30pm
Laurie Penny's novella Everything Belongs to the Future is out now from Tor.com Publishing, and Cory Doctorow's novel Walkaway will be out in April from Tor Books. Both explore what happens when part of society has the power to postpone (or beat) death, so we've paired them up as a prize pack! We want to send you a paperback copy of Penny's book, and a galley of Doctorow's.

