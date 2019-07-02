Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Vylar Kaftan
We’re Both Thinking of Telepathy: ESP in Genre Fiction
Trauma and Disorientation: Her Silhouette Drawn in Water by Vylar Kaftan
Equal and Opposite: 9 SFF Duos That Bring Out the Best and Worst in Each Other
Download Tor.com Publishing’s 2019 Debut Sampler for Free!
Read the First Chapter of Her Silhouette, Drawn in Water
Cyberpunk, Science Fiction || All Bee has ever known is darkness. She doesn’t remember the crime she committed that landed her in the cold, twisting caverns of the prison planet Colel-Cab with only fellow prisoner Chela for company...
Announcing Vylar Kaftan’s Novella, Her Silhouette, Drawn in Water
Chasing Shadows: “FeastWar”
Collection and Anthologies, Science Fiction || As we debate Internet privacy, revenge porn, the NSA, and Edward Snowden, cameras get smaller, faster, and more numerous. Has Orwell's Big Brother finally come to pass? Or have we become a global society of thousands of Little Brothers—watching, judging, and reporting on one another?