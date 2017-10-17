Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Vlad Taltos
Here There Be Dragons: Revealing the Cover for Steven Brust’s Vallista
A Slippery Tightrope: Hawk by Steven Brust
Hawk (Excerpt)
Epic Fantasy, Fantasy || For years, Vlad has run from one end of the Empire to the other, avoiding the Jhereg assassins who pursue him. Now, finally, he's back in the imperial capital where his family and friends are. He means to stay there this time. Whatever happens. And whatever it takes.
Tiassa dreams and plots are born: A Spoiler-Free review of Tiassa by Steven Brust
Tiassa Giveaway!
Tiassa (Excerpt)
Epic Fantasy, Fantasy || Tiassa tells a story that threads its way through more than ten years of the remarkable life of Vlad Taltos—and, to the delight of longtime fans, brings him together with Khaavren, from The Phoenix Guards and its sequels. Khaavren may be Vlad's best friend—or his most terrible enemy.