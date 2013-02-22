Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Grand Canyon (Excerpt)
Alternate History, Science Fiction || The Second World War has been won. Germany has conquered Britain and all of Europe, and now only America stands, protected for now by the Pacific Charter – a precarious promise of peace from the Reich. Lester Dale and Helen Temple, two strangers united by their memories of a lost England, are staying in the Grand Canyon Hotel in Arizona amongst a variety of displaced Europeans and naive American youths. When the fragile peace eventually shatters, only Lester and Helen can take charge, and lead their fellow guests into an uncertain future.