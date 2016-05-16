We want to send you a copy of C.J. Cherryh’s Visitor, the seventeenth novel set in her Foreigner universe, available April 5th from DAW! It's been a year of upheaval, since Bren Cameron's return from space—a year since he and the aiji-dowager, one of his most powerful atevi allies, returned home from their two-year interstellar mission to find the government overthrown and their world in chaos. Now, at last, things on the atevi world seem to be on the right track, and Bren hopes that life may soon become much more tranquil.