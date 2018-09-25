Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Villains series
Vicious
Fantasy, Superheroes || Victor and Eli started out as college roommates—brilliant, arrogant, lonely boys who recognized the same sharpness and ambition in each other. Ten years later, Victor breaks out of prison, determined to catch up to his old friend-turned-foe...