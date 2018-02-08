Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Vikings

Northmen

Wed Sep 14, 2016 3:00pm
3 Favorites [+]
|| From Finland to Newfoundland and Jelling to Jerusalem, follow in the wake of the Vikings—a transformative story of a people that begins with paganism and ends in Christendom.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.