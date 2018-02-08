Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Vikings
Medieval Matters
Beowulf on the Big Screen: Good, Bad, and Even Worse
Vikings and Bad Life Choices: The Half-Drowned King by Linnea Hartsuyker
Medieval Matters
Five Amazing Women Warriors of the Middle Ages
Medieval Matters
Medieval Matters: The 13th Warrior and Language Barriers
Northmen
Non-Fiction || From Finland to Newfoundland and Jelling to Jerusalem, follow in the wake of the Vikings—a transformative story of a people that begins with paganism and ends in Christendom.