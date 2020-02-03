Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Vidiians
Latest Posts
- Judith Tarr A Little Horror, a Lot of Delight: Andre Norton’s Ralestone Luck 16 hours ago
- Sweepstakes Finna Sweepstakes! 17 hours ago
- Linsey Miller Read the First Two Chapters From Belle Révolte 17 hours ago
- Keith R.A. DeCandido Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Phage” 18 hours ago
- Linda H. Codega The Power of Queer Play in Dungeons & Dragons 19 hours ago
- Sylas K Barrett and Emmet Asher-Perrin Doctor Who Wants to Talk About the State of Our Oceans in “Praxeus” 20 hours ago
- Linsey Miller Five Books Featuring Medicine and Magic 21 hours ago
New in Series
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Phage”
- Five Books Featuring Medicine and Magic
- Oathbringer Reread: Rysn and Teft Interludes Thirteen and Fourteen
- Lovecraftian Reread: Arthur Machen’s “Novel of the Black Seal”
- We Should Probably Talk About That Time Susan and Lucy Attended a Bacchanal in Narnia
- Sleeps With Monsters: Looking Forward to the Books of 2020
- Review: Blood Countess by Lana Popović
Recent Comments
- ChristopherLBennett on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Phage” 1 min ago
- ChristopherLBennett on “For a relic, you’re in excellent shape!”—Star Trek: Picard’s “Maps and Legends” 16 mins ago
- wholesale sterling silver jewelry. on A Horse for Every Human 2 hours ago
- cap-mjb on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Phage” 4 hours ago
- Athreeren on The Power of Queer Play in Dungeons & Dragons 4 hours ago
- garethwilson on Doctor Who Wants to Talk About the State of Our Oceans in “Praxeus” 4 hours ago
- JanaJansen on Is the Zhat Vash in Star Trek: Picard Fighting Rogue A.I. “Control” From Star Trek: Discovery? 5 hours ago
- JanaJansen on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Phage” 5 hours ago
- T'Bonz on “For a relic, you’re in excellent shape!”—Star Trek: Picard’s “Maps and Legends” 5 hours ago
- Athreeren on Our Favorite Groundhog Day-Style Time Loops in SFF 5 hours ago