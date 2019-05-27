Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Victor Milan
Wild Cards on Tor.com
Wild Cards Authors Pit Their Characters Against Classic Superheroes
Which Dinosaurs Would Be Effective on the Battlefield?
Wild Cards on Tor.com
Victor Milán Talks Wild Cards
A Wild Cards Tribute to Victor Milán
Victor Milán, 1954-2018
Wild Cards on Tor.com
Evernight
A Wild Cards novelette, "Evernight" takes readers down to the depths of the Parisian catacombs.
The Dinosaur Princess
Epic Fantasy || Book 3 in the Dinosaur Lords series. The ancient gods who brought mankind to Paradise have returned to judge their human experiment. The Grey Angels, fabled ancient weapons of the gods, have come to rid the world of sin...
Judging SFF Books By Their Richard Anderson Covers
Revealing the Cover for Victor Milán’s The Dinosaur Princess
Victor Milán Answers Your Burning Dino-Questions on Reddit
The Dinosaur Knights Sweepstakes!
We want to send you a copy of Victor Milan’s The Dinosaur Knights, available July 5th from Tor Books!