The Occultist (Excerpt)
Fantasy, Paranormal || When a mysterious book of powerful spells binds itself to him, the fact that Rob's life has been falling apart doesn't seem like such a big deal. What do his girlfriend leaving him or his mountain of debt matter when mystics and demons are overrunning the town in search of the book—and him? To survive, Rob must learn to control the book's unpredictable magic, while his life slips even further out of control.