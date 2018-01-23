Tor.com

Veronica Schanoes

Burning Girls

Wed Jun 19, 2013 9:00am
Edited by: Ellen Datlow
, || "Burning Girls" by Veronica Schanoes is a fascinating dark fantasy novella about a Jewish girl educated by her grandmother as a healer and witch growing up in an increasingly hostile environment in Poland in the late nineteenth century. In addition to the natural danger of destruction by Cossacks, she must deal with a demon plaguing her family.

