Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Veronica Schanoes
Ballroom Blitz
Dark Fantasy, Fairy Tales and Folklore || "Ballroom Blitz" by Veronica Schanoes is a contemporary fairy tale about a young man, who with his eleven brothers, have been cursed to remain in a rock club for their bad behavior. Their only shot at freedom might be the twelve sisters who one day enter the club.
New Tor.com Original Fiction in March and April
Pre-order (For Free!) Some of the Best from Tor.com 2014
Congratulations to the storySouth Million Writers Award Nominees!
Among the Thorns
Dark Fantasy, Fantasy || "Among the Thorns," by Veronica Schanoes, is a dark fantasy taking place in seventeenth century Germany, about a young woman who is intent on avenging the brutal murder of her peddler father many years earlier, by a vagabond with a magic fiddle.
New Tor.com Original Fiction in May and June
New Tor.com Original Fiction in April and May
Download Our 2014 Nebula-Nominated Stories For Free!
New Tor.com Original Fiction in March and April
Announcing the 2013 Nebula Awards Nominees!
Best of Tor.com 2013: Why You Should Read These Stories
Burning Girls
Dark Fantasy, Fantasy || "Burning Girls" by Veronica Schanoes is a fascinating dark fantasy novella about a Jewish girl educated by her grandmother as a healer and witch growing up in an increasingly hostile environment in Poland in the late nineteenth century. In addition to the natural danger of destruction by Cossacks, she must deal with a demon plaguing her family.