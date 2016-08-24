Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Vassa in the Night

Ratspeak

Wed Aug 24, 2016 9:00am
Edited by: Susan Chang
4 Favorites [+]
, || Ratspeak is the the shrill and sly language of the rats of New York City's subway. When a curious boy is granted his wish to speak and understand the secret language of the rats, he brings a curse upon his home. "Ratspeak" is a standalone story by the acclaimed author of Vassa in the Night (Tor Teen, September 2016).

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.