Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Val Kilmer
4-Color to 35-Millimeter: The Great Superhero Movie Rewatch
“Chicks dig the car” — Batman Forever and Batman & Robin
The Joy of Being a Nerd: What Real Genius Reminds Us About Geek Culture
Movie Rewatch of Great Nostalgia
The Movie Rewatch of Great Nostalgia: Willow
30 Years Later, Real Genius is Still the Geek Solidarity Film That Nerd Culture Deserves
30 Years Later, Real Genius is Still the Geek Solidarity Film That Nerd Culture Deserves
An examination of the greatest geek campus comedy ever, Real Genius, and why it still holds up better than most college films 30 years on.