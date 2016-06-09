Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Unlocked: An Oral History of Hayden’s Syndrome

John Scalzi’s Lock In

Unlocked: An Oral History of Haden’s Syndrome

Tue May 13, 2014 9:00am
Edited by: Patrick Nielsen Hayden
20 Favorites [+]
, || A new near-future science fiction novella by John Scalzi, one of the most popular authors in modern SF. "Unlocked" traces the medical history behind a virus that will sweep the globe and affect the majority of the world's population, setting the stage for Lock In, the next major novel by John Scalzi.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.