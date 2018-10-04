Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
unlikeable characters
Identifying with “Uncool” Characters: Why I Love The Jungle Book’s Bagheera
Emily Asher-Perrin
Wed Jan 31, 2018 10:00am5 Favorites [+]
Five Books About…
Five Books About Inconvenient Women
Zen Cho
Tue Sep 8, 2015 4:00pm3 Favorites [+]
Five Books About…
Five Books About Awful, Awful People
Richard Kadrey
Wed Jul 29, 2015 2:00pmFavorite This
