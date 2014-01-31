Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Unforgotten
Unforgotten (Excerpt)
Science Fiction, Young Adult || After a daring escape from the Diotech scientists who created her, Seraphina and Zen believe they are finally safe from the horrors of her past. But new threats await them at every turn as Zen falls prey to a mysterious illness and Sera's extraordinary abilities make it more and more difficult to stay hidden. Meanwhile, Diotech has developed a dangerous new weapon designed to apprehend Sera. A weapon that even Sera will be powerless to stop. Her only hope of saving Zen's life and defeating the company that made her is a secret buried deep within her mind. A secret that Diotech will kill to protect. And it won't stay forgotten for long.