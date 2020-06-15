Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Unconquerable Sun
Latest Posts
- Stubby the Rocket Read Highlights From TorCon’s “Chaos and Cosmos” Panel! 10 mins ago
- Christina Orlando Creating a Queer Hopepunk Canon: Lady Gaga, Janelle Monae, Lil Nas X, and the Visual Narration of Joyful Queer Futurism 50 mins ago
- Christopher Paolini Read To Sleep in a Sea of Stars by Christopher Paolini: Chapter 1: “Dreams” 2 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Rebecca Root Will Play Doctor Who’s First Trans Companion 2 hours ago
- Lydia Laurenson Connie Willis’ Doomsday Book: Classic SF About Pandemics Explores Faith in Both Science and Spirituality 3 hours ago
- Tor.com Immigrant, Socialite, Magician: Announcing Nghi Vo’s Gatsby-Inspired Novel-Length Debut 3 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak What Could Disney Salvage From the Star Wars Expanded Universe? 4 hours ago
New in Series
- Read To Sleep in a Sea of Stars by Christopher Paolini: Chapter 1: “Dreams”
- Goodbye Puddin’, Hello Sandwich — Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Resolutions”
- Five Books by Latinx Authors Featuring Mythical Creatures
- Rocannon’s World: Where the Hainish Cycle Begins
- Lovecraftian Reread: Robert Barbour Johnson’s “Far Below”
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 32)
Recent Comments
- blairb on What Could Disney Salvage From the Star Wars Expanded Universe? 27 mins ago
- Denise on To boldly go where…ah, to hell with it 1 hour ago
- Reid Barbier on Connie Willis’ Doomsday Book: Classic SF About Pandemics Explores Faith in Both Science and Spirituality 1 hour ago
- Skallagrimsen on Warner Bros. Shifts Release Dates For Tenet, Wonder Woman 1984, Matrix 4, and More 2 hours ago
- RonB on Read Highlights from Neil Gaiman and V.E. Schwab In Conversation at TorCon! 2 hours ago
- ChristopherLBennett on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Resolutions” 2 hours ago
- MeredithP on Star Trek: The Next Generation Rewatch: “Code of Honor” 2 hours ago
- CuttlefishBenjamin on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Resolutions” 2 hours ago
- RJStanford on Connie Willis’ Doomsday Book: Classic SF About Pandemics Explores Faith in Both Science and Spirituality 3 hours ago
- ChristopherLBennett on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Resolutions” 3 hours ago