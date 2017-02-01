Tor.com

Twelve Kings in Sharakhai

Song of the Shattered Sands Prize Pack Sweepstakes!

Wed Feb 1, 2017 2:30pm
With Blood Upon the Sand, the second book in Bradley P. Beaulieu's Song of Shattered Sands trilogy, is available February 7th from DAW—and we want to send you a copy of it, along with a copy of Twelve Kings in Sharakhai, the first book in the series! You can read an excerpt from With Blood Upon the Sand here.

Twelve Kings in Sharakhai Sweepstakes!

Wed Sep 9, 2015 5:30pm
We want to send you a copy of Twelve Kings in Sharakhai by Bradley P. Beaulieu, the first in the Song of the Shattered Sands series, out now from DAW Books! Sharakhai, the great city of the desert, center of commerce and culture, has been ruled from time immemorial by twelve kings — cruel, ruthless, powerful, and immortal. With their army of Silver Spears, their elite ompany of Blade Maidens and their holy defenders, the terrifying asirim, the Kings uphold their positions as undisputed, invincible lords of the desert. There is no hope of freedom for any under their rule.

