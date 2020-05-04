Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Turtle Boy
Latest Posts
- Ruthanna Emrys and Anne M. Pillsworth Don’t Talk to Strangers After All: Shirley Jackson’s “The Witch” 2 hours ago
- Alex Brown “You’ve the feel of destiny about you.”: The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea by Maggie Tokuda-Hall 3 hours ago
- Jeff VanderMeer Read an Excerpt From Jeff VanderMeer’s A Peculiar Peril 3 hours ago
- Tor.com All the New Young Adult SFF Books Arriving in May! 4 hours ago
- Kali Wallace You Can’t Eat Something That Talks: People and Cultures in Martha Wells’ Books of the Raksura 4 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak Kim Stanley Robinson on His Next Novel, The Ministry for the Future 5 hours ago
- Leah Schnelbach The Unlikely Philosophy of Joe Versus the Volcano 5 hours ago
New in Series
- Lovecraftian Reread: Shirley Jackson’s “The Witch”
- The Farthest Shore: The Return of the King
- Berlin Is Never Berlin
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 29)
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Alliances”
- 5 Books that Mix Modern Teenage Life with Supernatural Problems
- The Seven Gifts of Aslan: Sacraments in The Voyage of the Dawn Treader
Recent Comments
- Msb on The Farthest Shore: The Return of the King 3 seconds ago
- RDBetz on The Unlikely Philosophy of Joe Versus the Volcano 26 mins ago
- ragnarredbeard on Netflix Is Working on a Bright Sequel From the Director of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance 27 mins ago
- KalvinKingsley on The Finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars Puts the Prequels Into Perspective 30 mins ago
- Anthony Pero on Reading The Wheel of Time: Elayne and Perrin Both Make Mistakes in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 29) 1 hour ago
- amanda4242 on Queer Happily Ever Afters in The God Eaters by Jesse Hajicek 1 hour ago
- oldfan on Don’t Talk to Strangers After All: Shirley Jackson’s “The Witch” 1 hour ago
- Sarah E Sutton on Queer Visibility & Coding in The Last Unicorn by Peter S. Beagle 1 hour ago
- elijahzg on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Rewatch: “Dax” 2 hours ago
- Sarah E Sutton on Queer Visibility & Coding in The Last Unicorn by Peter S. Beagle 2 hours ago