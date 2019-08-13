Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Turning Darkness Into Light
Sleeps With Monsters
Sleeps With Monsters: Time and Translation
Read an Excerpt from Marie Brennan’s Turning Darkness Into Light
Fantasy || As the renowned granddaughter of Lady Trent, of the riveting and daring Draconic adventure memoirs, Audrey Camherst has always known she, too, would want to make her scholarly mark upon a chosen field of study.