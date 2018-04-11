Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Tufa

Chapel of Ease

Thu Aug 4, 2016 3:00pm
2 Favorites [+]
|| Book 4 in the Tufa series. When Matt Johanssen auditions for the off-Broadway musical "Chapel of Ease," he is instantly charmed by Ray Parrish, the show's writer and composer. Matt soon learns that Ray's people call themselves the Tufa, and that the musical is based on the history of his isolated home town. But there is one question in the show's script that Ray refuses to answer: what is buried in the ruins of the chapel of ease?

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.