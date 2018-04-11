Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Tufa
Gather Her Round
Fantasy, Urban Fantasy || Book 5 in the Tufa Series. A monster roams the woods of Cloud County, while another kind of evil lurks in the hearts of men.
Chapel of Ease Sweepstakes!
We want to send you a galley copy of Chapel of Ease, the latest book in Alex Bledsoe's Tufa series, available September 6th from Tor Books!
Chapel of Ease
Fantasy || Book 4 in the Tufa series. When Matt Johanssen auditions for the off-Broadway musical "Chapel of Ease," he is instantly charmed by Ray Parrish, the show's writer and composer. Matt soon learns that Ray's people call themselves the Tufa, and that the musical is based on the history of his isolated home town. But there is one question in the show's script that Ray refuses to answer: what is buried in the ruins of the chapel of ease?