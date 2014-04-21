Tor.com

Troll Mountain

Troll Mountain: Episode Three (Excerpt)

Mon Apr 21, 2014 9:00am
, || Raf's mission to Troll Mountain is in ruins. Having penetrated the mountain, only to be caught in the act of stealing the fabled elixir, Raf must now face the trolls' champion in a fight to the death. As the trolls gather to watch the fight, Raf watches them closely. If he can somehow survive this fight, his mission may not be over. The final battle for Troll Mountain is about to begin...

