Treachery’s Tools Sweepstakes!

We want to send you a galley copy of L. E. Modesitt Jr.'s Treachery's Tools, available October 11th from Tor Books! Treachery's Tools is Modesitt's tenth novel in the New York Times bestselling Imager Portfolio fantasy series and begins thirteen years after the events of Madness in Solidar. Alastar has settled into his role as the Maitre of the Collegium. Now married with a daughter, he would like nothing better than to focus his efforts on improving Imager Isle and making it more self-sufficient.