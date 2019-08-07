Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Read an Excerpt from Cixin Liu’s Supernova Era
Science Fiction || Eight light years away, a star has died, creating a supernova event that showers Earth in deadly levels of radiation.
The Redemption of Time and the Untold Story of the Brain We Sent Into Space
Science Fiction || In the midst of an interstellar war, Yun Tianming found himself on the front lines.
Fugue States in a Fragmented London: Lord by João Gilberto Noll
QUILTBAG+ Speculative Classics: Hybrid Child by Mariko Ōhara
QUILTBAG+ Speculative Classics: Hadriana in All My Dreams by René Depestre
Ambiguity Turned Ominous: Anne Serre’s The Governesses
A Banal Meditation on Evil: City of Ash and Red by Hye-Young Pyun
Angry Robot to Publish English Translation of The Heart of the Circle by Keren Landsman
The Voices of The Odyssey: Emily Wilson On Language, Translation, and Culture
Under The Spinodal Curve
Science Fiction || Near the vast steelworks of Karshad, a journalist has fallen in love with the residual personality of a metallurgist, but what will happen when realliance—and forgetting—comes?