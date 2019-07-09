Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Nightbirds Prize Pack Sweepstakes!
Unhonored, the second book in the Nightbirds series by Tracy Hickman and Laura Hickman, is available October 11th from Tor Books—and we want to send you a galley copy of it, along with a paperback copy of the first book of the trilogy, Unwept!
Unhonored
Fantasy || Book 2 in the Nightbirds series. Ellis Harkington is trapped in limbo between life and death, struggling to escape the domination of an evil force masquerading as her friend, Merrick. Only Ellis has ever escaped him, and now that she has discovered the truth, he wants to make sure she can never escape again.