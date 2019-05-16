Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Tordotcom Publishing 2019 Debut Sampler
Latest Posts
- Janelle Monáe’s Antebellum Gets New Trailer, Will Be Released On Demand 6 seconds ago
- Stubby the Rocket Gideon, Harrow, and Mr Bones’ Wild Ride: Tamsyn Muir on Writing, Necromancy, and Fanfic 50 mins ago
- Stubby the Rocket Guillermo del Toro’s Tales of Arcadia Series Is Getting a Trollhunters Movie 1 hour ago
- Micaiah Johnson Three Stories You Absolutely Must Read to Learn About Automatons (And One You Definitely Shouldn’t) 2 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Diana M. Pho Announces the #Edits4BlackSFF Project, Which Offers Free Editorial Services to Black Speculative Writers 2 hours ago
- Emmet Asher-Perrin Terry Pratchett Book Club: The Light Fantastic, Part IV 3 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket FIYAH Announces Creation of Ignyte Awards As Part of the First FIYAHCON 3 hours ago
New in Series
- Terry Pratchett Book Club: The Light Fantastic, Part IV
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Alter Ego”
- The Opposite of a Skeleton in the Closet: Alyssa Wong’s “What My Mother Left Me”
- The Word for World Is Forest: Ecology, Colonialism, and the Protest Movement
- Biblical Allusions in The Silver Chair
- Never Say You Can’t Survive: Hold On To Your Anger. It’s a Storytelling Goldmine
- The Gideon the Ninth Reread: Chapters 35 and 36
Recent Comments
- Xxx on “People are afraid of what they don’t understand” — Man of Steel 2 mins ago
- Stefan on Jo Walton’s Reading List: July 2020 6 mins ago
- Msb on Jo Walton’s Reading List: July 2020 8 mins ago
- SkDG on Rothfuss Reread: The Name of the Wind, Part 3: Beware of Folly 12 mins ago
- bluejo on Jo Walton’s Reading List: July 2020 13 mins ago
- Pilgrim on Five Stories That Make You Wish For a Sequel 15 mins ago
- garreth on About 60% of a Good Episode — Star Trek: Lower Decks’s “Second Contact” 16 mins ago
- Perene on Gideon, Harrow, and Mr Bones’ Wild Ride: Tamsyn Muir on Writing, Necromancy, and Fanfic 20 mins ago
- Tony Zbaraschuk on Terry Pratchett Book Club: The Light Fantastic, Part IV 25 mins ago
- ChristopherLBennett on About 60% of a Good Episode — Star Trek: Lower Decks’s “Second Contact” 31 mins ago