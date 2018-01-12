Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Tor UK

The Tiger and the Wolf

Wed Feb 10, 2016 2:00pm
2 Favorites [+]
|| Maniye's father is the Wolf clan's chieftain, but she's an outcast. Her mother was queen of the Tiger and these tribes have been enemies for generations. Maniye also hides a deadly secret. All can shift into their clan's animal form, but Maniye can take on tiger and wolf shapes.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.