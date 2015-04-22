Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Tony Isabella
Latest Posts
- Stubby the Rocket Orbit Books Acquires New Alex White Trilogy 5 hours ago
- Theresa DeLucci Wounds Brings Nathan Ballingrud’s Horror to the Screen 6 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Trailer for She-Ra Season Four Reveals a Spy Among the Princess Alliance 6 hours ago
- Tor.com Listen to Alyssa Wong’s “Rabbit Heart”, a Free Audiobook Horror Story 7 hours ago
- Seanan McGuire The Bodies of the Girls Who Made Me: On Fanfic and Storytelling 8 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak Taylor Kisch Will Lead Neill Blomkamp’s Next Film, Inferno 8 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket James Marsters Will Be Narrating the Audiobook for the Next Dresden Files Book, Peace Talks 8 hours ago
New in Series
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred and Two
- Hope Is the Thing With… — Simon Strantzas’s “Antripuu”
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 7)
- “No, you move” — Captain America: Civil War
- 5 Books Where Gods Walk the Earth
- The Claw of the Conciliator, Part 2: Unholy Communions
- The Messy, Beautiful Worldbuilding of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
Recent Comments
- CHip on The Messy, Beautiful Worldbuilding of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe 2 mins ago
- Lisamarie on The Bodies of the Girls Who Made Me: On Fanfic and Storytelling 2 mins ago
- CHip on The Messy, Beautiful Worldbuilding of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe 3 mins ago
- JCG on Science Fictional Rulers, from Undying Emperors to Starlike Sovereigns 7 mins ago
- Steve on The Premiere Episode of Watchmen is Rich, Terrifying, and Takes Us In Surprising Directions 8 mins ago
- AlanBrown on Superscience and Evil Space Pirates: Triplanetary by E. E. “Doc” Smith 24 mins ago
- Matthew B. Tepper on Five Ways To Benefit If Planet 9 Turns Out To Be a Black Hole 38 mins ago
- goddessimho on Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred and Two 47 mins ago
- jgtheok on The Bodies of the Girls Who Made Me: On Fanfic and Storytelling 1 hour ago
- Robert Carnegie on Science Fictional Rulers, from Undying Emperors to Starlike Sovereigns 1 hour ago