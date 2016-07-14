Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Todd Lockwood
Todd Lockwood Talks Illustrating (and Writing) Fantasy and a New Kind of Dragon in His Reddit AMA
The Summer Dragon
Preview Art from Todd Lockwood’s Upcoming Novel, The Summer Dragon!
Show Off Your Love of Dragons with Wallpaper by Todd Lockwood!
Cover Reveal for Marie Brennan’s In The Labyrinth of Drakes
Wheel of Time Master Index
JordanCon 2015: Bride of Con Report, Part 2
Wheel of Time Master Index
JordanCon 2015: Bride of Con Report, Part 1
Todd Lockwood Cover Reveal for Marie Brennan’s The Voyage of the Basilisk
A Fight Song for a Friend: “Unfettered”
Todd Lockwood Painted You This Awesome Dragon
Read a Page From Every Story in Unfettered, Edited by Shawn Speakman
Collection and Anthologies, Fantasy || Here's a page from every short story in Unfettered, an anthology edited by Shawn Speakman and featuring such authors as Brandon Sanderson, Patrick Rothfuss, Tad Williams, Naomi Novik, Lev Grossman, Jacqueline Carey, artist Todd Lockwood, and many, many more.