To Dance With the Devil (Excerpt)
Fantasy, Urban Fantasy || For the first time in a long while, Celia Grave's personal life is looking up. Her vampire abilities seem to be under control, her Siren abilities have gotten more reliable, and even though her office was blown up, her services are more in demand than ever now that she's fought off terrorists and been part of the royal wedding of the year. Her friends all seem to be finding love and her grandmother has—finally—agreed to go to family therapy. Celia's newest client is one of the last surviving members of a magical family that is trapped in a generations-old feud with other magic-workers. She's supposed to die at the next full moon unless Celia can broker peace between the clans or break the curse before it can take effect...