The Making of Alien Sweepstakes!

Tue Jul 16, 2019 2:30pm
Want to know the complete story of how Alien was made, featuring new interviews with Ridley Scott and other production crew, and including many rarely-seen photos and illustrations from the Fox archives? The Making of Alien is a beautifully made hardcover coffee table book celebrates the upcoming 40th anniversary of Alien - and we want to send you a copy!

Wastelands Series Prize Pack Sweepstakes!

Mon Jun 3, 2019 2:00pm
Wastelands is an anthology series of the best post-apocalyptic literature of the last two decades from many of today’s most renowned authors of speculative fiction. We want to send you a prize pack of all three Wastelands anthologies, including the newest installment:  Wastelands - The New Apocalypse, featuring stories from Veronica Roth and Seanan McGuire!

Mycroft Holmes Sweepstakes!

Wed Oct 10, 2018 2:30pm
The latest Mycroft Holmes novel from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Anna Waterhouse, Mycroft and Sherlock, is available now from Titan Books—and to celebrate, we want to send you copies of it and the first book in the series!

