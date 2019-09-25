Gears of War: Ascendance Sweepstakes! Gears of War: Ascendance is the official prequel to the action video game Gears 5, beginning immediately after Gears of War 4and leading directly into the new game - and we want to send you a copy!

The Making of Alien Sweepstakes! Want to know the complete story of how Alien was made, featuring new interviews with Ridley Scott and other production crew, and including many rarely-seen photos and illustrations from the Fox archives? The Making of Alien is a beautifully made hardcover coffee table book celebrates the upcoming 40th anniversary of Alien - and we want to send you a copy!

Wastelands Series Prize Pack Sweepstakes! Wastelands is an anthology series of the best post-apocalyptic literature of the last two decades from many of today’s most renowned authors of speculative fiction. We want to send you a prize pack of all three Wastelands anthologies, including the newest installment: Wastelands - The New Apocalypse, featuring stories from Veronica Roth and Seanan McGuire!

Firefly: Big Damn Sweepstakes! Two new Firefly books are now available from Titan: Firefly: Big Damn Hero by Nancy Holder, and Monica Valentinelli's Firefly Encyclopedia. To celebrate, we want to send you both books!